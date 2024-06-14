MILFORD, Del. - Milford Police arrested Gene Smith, 24, of Felton, after a traffic stop and brief pursuit led to the discovery of a loaded shotgun in his car.
On June 10, at about 2:28 p.m., the Milford Police Department conducted a traffic stop in the area of North West Front Street and North Street. During the stop, the driver fled the scene, prompting a brief pursuit that ended on Linstone Lane. Officers apprehended the driver, identified as Gene Smith, 24, of Felton, without further incident, said MPD.
Upon searching the car, officers discovered a loaded shotgun in the trunk. Smith, who is legally prohibited from possessing firearms, was taken into custody and transported to the Milford Police Department said police.
Smith has been charged with Possession of a Firearm by a Person Prohibited, Disregarding a Police Officer Signal and several moving violations.
Following a presentment through the Justice of the Peace Court 2, Smith was committed to the Delaware Department of Corrections in default of $12,300 cash bail. Smith is scheduled to appear in the Kent County Court of Common Pleas for a preliminary hearing at a later date.