MILFORD, Del. - The Milford Police Department’s Criminal Investigations Division is currently investigating a homicide that occurred in the 100 block of Bright Way at the Brightway Commons Apartment Complex in Kent County.
Friday at approximately 10:04 pm, the Milford Police Department was dispatched to a shooting at the apartment complex. When officers arrived on scene they located a 34-year-old man behind the complex suffering from several gunshot wounds. EMS arrived on scene and began lifesaving measures, but the victim succumbed to his injuries and died at the scene.
Investigators learned through initial investigation that the victim was allegedly engaged in an argument with multiple people when an unknown suspect(s) began shooting at the victim.
This is an active and ongoing investigation. Police ask that anyone that has information about this incident is asked to contact the Milford Police Department Criminal Investigations Division at 302.422.8081. Tips can also be submitted by going to www.milfordpolicede.org./leave-a-tip or through Delaware Crime Stoppers at 1(800) 847-3333.