Milford Police Station Under Construction

MILFORD, Del.- Building towards the future.
The new Milford Police station will cost the average Milford home owner an extra eight to nine dollars in taxes a month- totaling to around a hundred dollars a year.
Milford police say the new station is necessary as the city's population grows.
"Our current building technologically, it wasn't built for the amount of technology that we need to use to do our job nowadays," said Timothy Maloney with Milford Police. "As well as it wasn't built to staff fifty plus people that work day in and day out in this building. It was built for more like twenty people."
The referendum for the new 30,000 square foot building was passed in 2021.
The tax increase will start once the project is finished later this year, and will stay in effect for 40 years.
The new police station is costing the city seventeen and a half million dollars.