MILFORD, Del.- The Milford Police Department issued a warning regarding a scam targeting people in the area. According to the police department, people posing as officers from the Milford Police Department have been calling victims, claiming they have outstanding warrants and demanding payment to clear their alleged warrants.
The Milford Police Department emphasized that neither they nor any other Delaware law enforcement agency would ever request payment over the phone for fines, traffic tickets, bail or to clear a warrant. The agency says that the respective court systems exclusively handle such transactions and electronic payments for court matters are never solicited via phone. The Milford Police Department urged locals to remain vigilant and to visit the Federal Trade Commission on these scams.
This warning comes as another agency on Delmarva made a similar announcement earlier. The Wicomico County Sheriff’s Office warned of a surge in phone and email scams impacting locals. According to the agency, in that situation, victims were also being persuaded into paying off alleged debts by people impersonating officers.