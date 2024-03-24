MILFORD, Del. - The City Clerk’s Office is seeking residents of the Fourth Ward interested in serving as election workers for the upcoming city election.
The polling place will be located at the City Public Works Facility, 180 Vickers Dr., on April 27. Workers will be required to be available from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. on election day, as well as for a training session scheduled prior to the election.
Ward Four is the northwest side of the city, going as far east as Walnut Street and far south as North Maple Avenue.