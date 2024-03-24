Milford Delaware Ward Map

A detailed and interactive ward map can be found on milfordde.maps.arcgis.com.

MILFORD, Del. - The City Clerk’s Office is seeking residents of the Fourth Ward interested in serving as election workers for the upcoming city election.

The polling place will be located at the City Public Works Facility, 180 Vickers Dr., on April 27. Workers will be required to be available from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. on election day, as well as for a training session scheduled prior to the election.

Ward Four is the northwest side of the city, going as far east as Walnut Street and far south as North Maple Avenue.

Payment for workers will vary depending on the assigned role, with meals provided during the work period. Note that the city says all positions for Wards 1, 2, and 3 have already been filled due to an overwhelming response.

Those who have submitted an application will be noted for future City elections and referendums.

For further details, please reach out to the City Clerk’s Office at 302-422-1111 Extension 1142 or 1303, or via email at cityclerk@milford-de.gov.