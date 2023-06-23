Milford Ponds Looking To Expand

MILFORD, Del.- Milford Ponds has received recommendation for approval from Milford Planning And Zoning for the third phase of its' expansion.
If the expansion is approved by City Council, it will add sixty homes to Milford.
If Milford Ponds' developers have their way, the community will have over 500 homes after expansion is complete. There are future plans that are yet to be submitted to the city for approval.
Another planned area of expansion would bring over 200 apartments to the neighborhood. Numerous neighbors today said they were against this proposal.
"We weren't told that any apartments were coming," said neighbor Terri Lynch. "It was all houses that was the expansion was supposed to be just houses. Also, we were told that we were going to have a dog park, which we have not got yet."
There is a public hearing on June 26th on phase three of expansion. Public comment is encouraged.