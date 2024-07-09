MILFORD, Del. - The Delaware Municipal Electric Corporation is asking its customers to voluntarily reduce their electric use today due to the higher temperatures and increasing energy demand.
The power saver hours are today, Tuesday, July 9 from 4-7 p.m.
Lowering the electric use throughout the community can lower customers' monthly electric costs and will reduce utility energy costs over time.
The DEMEC says customers can reduce their energy use by taking simple steps such as letting dishes air dry, and using a fan instead of an AC.