SUSSEX COUNTY, Del.- The Sussex County Planning and Zoning Commission has decided to postpone the consideration of a proposal to rezone property situated east of Route 1, southeast of Milford. Initially slated for review on April 24, the hearing regarding the rezoning request has now been rescheduled for August.
The land is currently designated for light residential and agricultural purposes. The proposal has become the subject of debate as developers seek a change to permit commercial and higher-density residential development.
The City of Milford along with State Representative Bryan Shupe are opposing the proposal. According to Shupe, there are concerns over the potential adverse effects on neighboring residential properties, the presence of alternative nearby sites suitable for commercial development, challenges related to the provision of necessary infrastructure, and the proposal's misalignment with existing land use plans.