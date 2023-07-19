MILFORD, Del. - The City of Milford warned drivers about flooding on multiple city streets following a storm Wednesday morning. Some of the flooding is tidal, so waters will recede and surge again during additional rain expected Wednesday afternoon. The following Milford streets were experiencing flooding:
- Polk Avenue near Sussex Avenue
- Wilbur Street
- Northeast 4th Street from North Washington to Pierce Street
- The intersection of North Washington and Northeast 8th streets
- The intersection of South Walnut and Park Avenue
- The intersection of South Walnut and Jefferson Street
- The intersection of Southeast 2nd and Rehoboth Avenue
- The intersection of Northeast Front and Denney Row
The city urges drivers to use caution and not drive through high water on the roads. This flooding comes after a similar situation in Greenwood over the weekend.
For the latest weather updates, be sure to download the WRDE CoastTV weather app.