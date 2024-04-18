MILFORD, Del. - Avenue United Methodist Church in Milford is hosting its CommUNITY Health and Service Fair on Saturday from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.
The event will feature free health clinics, Tai Chi and Zumba demonstration classes, food trucks, and a kids zone, among other activities. According to the organizers, there will be fire trucks and demonstrations of police K9 units. Additionally, the Milford Police Department will collect unused medications people want to discard.
The Delaware Department of Health, The Culture Club PR, and CHEER Centers are some vendors that will be part of the event.
Attendees will be able to enjoy music and door prizes.
The church is located at 20 N Church Street, Milford, DE.