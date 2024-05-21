MILFORD, Del.- Milford School District’s Shannon Gronau has been honored as the 2024 Delaware Behavioral Health Professional of the Year. The announcement was made at a banquet celebrating behavioral health professionals from districts and charter networks statewide. As a counselor at Mispillion Elementary School, Gronau said her ability to build strong relationships with students enables her to understand and support their needs effectively.
At the banquet, Gronau detailed one example of her impact involving a student who initially "hated school" and faced significant challenges, including poor attendance and aggression. According to Gronau, by establishing a positive relationship, she was able to identify that the student lacked a sense of connection at school and was struggling with grief. Gronau says that through consistent counseling, collaboration with teachers, and connecting the family to community resources, she helped the student develop coping skills and rebuild their routine. This approach improved the student’s school experience. Ashley Ganley, the Mispillion Elementary School assistant principal, describes Gronau as “beloved by her students”. According to the Delaware Department of Education, the Delaware State Behavioral Health Professional of the Year program recognizes school health care practitioners or human service providers who work to help people improve their mental health.