Milford School District hosts meeting to help kids with special needs

MILFORD, Del.- Milford School District is looking to bring more attention to its Parent Clinic Series.
The series, which aims to help parents with special needs, often focuses on different aspects in the home.
A meeting tonight was meant to give focus on how to help special needs kids at the dinner table. But after no attendance, they hosts of the meeting decided to end the meeting early.
"When I arrived here, we just didn't have all the services in place that were sufficient to meet the needs of all our kids," said Laura Manges, who was the director of special students services for 14 years and is currently is the head of Human Resources director for the district.
"Oftentimes we'd have to displace them from their home district so that they could get the services they need. And we've recognized that in order to keep kids in their home community, we have to offer a range of supports, not just in school but in the home as well."
Manges also added that these events have been going on for the past four years- but attendance has never been great. But this district is hoping that will change.
According to the district, there are two more clinics in March and April.