MILFORD, DE — Starting August 2024, juniors and seniors at Milford School District (MSD) who require bus transportation will need to opt in, the district announced this week. This new policy requires parents and guardians of incoming 11th and 12th graders to complete a Transportation Opt-In Form to secure a seat on the bus for their children.
This decision comes as MSD aims to better allocate its transportation resources across the district, potentially reallocating buses to serve other schools and regions more efficiently. "The opt-in process will help us understand and meet the transportation needs of our students more effectively," said a spokesperson from the MSD Transportation Office.
Parents and guardians can fill out the opt-in form at any time during the year, which allows for adjustments based on changing transportation needs. The form is available online, ensuring easy access for all families.
For those with questions or in need of more information, MSD's Transportation Office encourages direct contact at 302-424-8820.
To opt in for bus transportation for the 2024-2025 school year, visit Milford School District Transportation Opt-In Form.