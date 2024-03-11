MILFORD, Del.- In response to the concerns following what Milford Police called a “credible threat” on Mar. 10, the Milford School District took to Facebook to express understanding and reassure people as students and staff return to school the following March 11.
The Superintendent Dr. Bridget Amory released a statement saying that while the district understands the collective desire for information, the district wants to remind people that the threats confirmed by the Milford Police Department launched an official investigation. The statement also informed people that school district officials had diligently prepared over the weekend to facilitate a safe return to campuses.
Dr. Amory said that there would be increased security efforts as well as an elevated police presence at all school district buildings. The statement ended with Dr. Amory acknowledging the responsibility of ensuring the safety of its students.
This all started when, according to the Milford Police Department, they received what they say were credible threats on March 7. This launched a lockdown for the district schools. The elementary school students were released a little earlier than the older students. The Milford School District closed the following day, March 8, and will welcome its community back on Mar. 11.
On Friday morning, the Milford Police department took to its Facebook page to share that the department is looking for 59 year-old Thomas Caffrey in connection to the threats they received. The Milford Police Department is asking anyone who may know how to locate Caffrey to contact the department at 302-422.8081