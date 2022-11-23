MILFORD, Del. - A boy's bathroom at Milford Central Academy was vandalized with racist graffiti on Nov. 15.
A photo taken by a student in a school bathroom began circulating on a Facebook group last week. The photo shows foul language and many racial slurs written in large letters with marker across a boy's bathroom stall wall.
Students and families are upset by this act taking place in their community. Milford School District representatives emailed families on Tuesday to inform them of their cooperation with a school resource officer's investigation. The district's public information officer, Trish Gerken, said they are very disturbed by and have no tolerance for these types of actions.
"We are appalled with the harm that has been created," Gerken said. "Our entire school community deserves respect in our schools and should not have to experience any form of hatred."
Anyone with knowledge of this incident should report anonymously through the StopIt App, by email at info@msd.k12.de.us, or call the Milford Police Department at 422-8081.