MILFORD, Del.— Milford schools were on lockdown Thursday afternoon and officers were on scene after a "credible threat" against the district.
According to the district, after thorough assessment, it was determined that the threat did not pertain to the elementary schools. Consequently, elementary school students were dismissed as scheduled without any disruption or harm.
School officials say dismissal procedures at the secondary campus were delayed momentarily to facilitate a safe transition for all students and staff. As a precautionary measure, all after-school activities for March 7, 2024, were canceled.
"We sincerely appreciate the support of our staff, students, and families as we navigated this afternoon’s threat," stated district officials, emphasizing the commitment to ensuring the safety of students, staff, and the community.
District Leadership, in coordination with the Milford Police Department, is actively investigating the situation and will communicate any further information as necessary. Families will be notified of any required actions based on guidance from law enforcement at the scene.