Milford Small Businesses Tips are Stolen

MILFORD, Del. - Two small businesses from in Milford had their tips stolen within about a week of each other.
Amalia Colonrios who works at Patty's Nectars says that while they are not sure how much was in the tip jar when it was taken, it held the employee's tips from the entire past week, a crucial part of their income that they rely on.
"For example it's split up among the workers every six months and so we are happy and content when we attend to the clients and we also depend on that quite a bit." said Colonrios.
Sabor Latino also had their tips stolen March 5. The owner reported the loss to the Milford Police Department, who are still investigating. It is unclear if the two incidents are related.
Colonrios said she and her coworkers are scared this could happen to them again, "Yes, because we are fearful. Every time we turn around and wonder who's walking in and we are on high alert of the people. A little bit nervous but leaving everything god's hands."
The Palace is another small business in Milford that experienced theft several months ago and has since made changes to keep it from happening again.
"So as far as like security measures, our jar is now hooked to the counter so it's not as easily to be grabbed and we try to keep not too much in there at one time." said Manager Miranda Cekmeceelioglu.
In addition to the many concerns small businesses already face, this is another hurdle they didn't expect to worry about.
These businesses are asking that if you have any information regarding their stolen tips, to contact the Milford Police Department.