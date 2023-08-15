Milford takes first steps towards building homes for the homeless

MILFORD, Del. - Milford is looking to address its ongoing homeless population by starting to change zoning code to accommodate tiny homes.
Tiny homes in the Pallet Village of Georgetown have been a big success and now Milford is taking the first steps towards building their own small village.
William Johnson has been homeless for several years. He said having a Pallet Village will not only put a roof over his head but bring back a sense of community that's been lost.
"I feel like it will lift spirits because right now people feel like they don't care about us," said Johnson, "so having a pallet community, it's like when we had the tents and were staying in the woods... that was our own community..."
Martha Gery, who started the nonprofit Milford Advocacy for the Homeless said this solution helps people with nowhere else to go.
"I feel like there's some hope for people where over the past three years when I get the calls and they say 'We don't have a place to stay.' and I go 'There are no shelters.' and 'There's no place for me to send you.' That brings hopelessness and that brings a lot of mental distress." said Gery.
The city is expecting to receive ARPA (American Rescue Plan Act) funds to construct a village and Mayor Archie Campbell hopes to build enough units to house the almost 50 homeless people currently in Milford.
"After you sit and talk to them and realize what they've gone through, it could be any one of us that could be there and it's scary." said Campbell.
The city is still working on finalizing funding but they say they believe that will come through. Once it does, the next step would be finalizing a location to build these tiny homes.
Changes to the City's zoning code in relation to this are still being discussed. That conversation is expected to continue at the next City Council meeting on August 28th.
Milford Advocacy for the Homeless is also looking to expand their services to the homeless community with a recently purchased bus. They ask that if you have mechanic skills to help get the vehicle up and running, to reach out.