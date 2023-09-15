Milford to become the next 'Purple Heart City'

MILFORD, Del. - A purple heart, an honor that goes to those who were hurt or killed serving in the military.
The Vietnam veteran, John Jackson, lead the effort to make Milford a 'Purple Heart City'. He said this gives purple heart holders much deserved recognition. Making Milford a 'Purple Heart City' includes putting up parking spot signs around the city.
"It's an honor really. I mean I think about all of the people that were fighting for this country and got wounded. They should all be appreciated - My father's a navy guy and Captain John is a navy guy so the old slang is 'we're all squids together'. " said Milford Mayor Archie Campbell.
Jackson is a local to Milford. Jackson was injured in combat on the coast of Vietnam when the destroyer ship he was aboard was attacked. He said he is eager to see recognition for those who have a purple heart,
"It's a bigger thank you for coming home than the individual seeing you in the supermarket and saying 'thank you for your service'. So it's a 'thank you for your service' and 'welcome home'."
The ceremony to officially declare Milford a 'Purple Heart City' will be September 16 at 6:45 p.m. in Bicentennial Park.