Milford, Del.- The City of Milford is set to continue discussion on a proposed village from The Springboard Collaborative. The city will hold a public hearing to discuss the village that would be made up of cabin homes. This is aimed at fighting the issue of homelessness. According to the city, its involvement in the project would primarily involve offering public land, though the option of utilizing private land is also on the table. This, given that the land aligns with Springboard's program criteria. No city funds would go towards the project, it would be completely funded by the non-profit organization.
It was back in September when Milford gathered to discuss possible locations for the proposed village.The potential locations discussed were:
Behind the new police station
On the land where the old police station resides
Off of Milford Harrington Highway closer to the end of the city
According to The Springboard Collaborative, its goal is to give people a safe foundation to building their way to permanent housing. Some of the resources the organization offers residents are free medical checkups and help finding a job. The public hearing for the proposed village in Milford will take place Jan. 22 at 6 p.m. at the City Council meeting.