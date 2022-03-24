MILFORD, Del.- Cheaper by the dozen and enjoyed by many in Sussex County, Surf Bagel is moving north.
President of SoDel Concepts Scott Kammerer says that his vision is to have seven stores in Kent and Sussex Counties expanding the availability of fresh bagels, breakfast sandwiches, and other delicious items.
"We’re just excited and honored to carry on the tradition of great food, serving the community, and really make the people better that they work with so it was a no brainer," Kammerer said.
Construction is expected to start in the summer with the store to be ready by the end of the year.
On Route 1 on Silicato Parkway is where Buffalo Wild Wings is expected to go. The site received preliminary approval from the City of Milford on February 28t
The Microtel right next door is owned by Beacon Hospitality. Chief Operating Officer Ernie Felici says having Buffalo Wild Wings will be a plus for the hotel.
"When someone you know arrives at their place of stay, they necessarily don’t want to hop back in the car and search for some place to eat or watch their favorite team on the television if they can walk right next door," Felici said.
If you have had enough of new food and drinks, you will soon be able to head to the newest axe throwing venue Kiss My Axe. Scott Harris is turning what used to be a mobile throwing lane into nine lanes in his own facility and says there is nothing like this currently in Milford.
"We have a movie theater, we have a bowling alley, and now we’re going to have axe throwing," Harris said. "We had a few other things that recently went under over the years. But axe throwing is cool. It’s different. It's on the edgy side of things and I think any element of danger, a lot of people are going to be attracted to."
If you’d like to get in on the axe throwing fun, Kiss My Axe is shooting to be open by April 1, but it may not be open until the first two weeks in April.