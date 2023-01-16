MILFORD, Del. - The Cavalry Church held a special service on Monday for Martin Luther King Jr. day to honor Reverend King.
The service was made of music performed by different choirs, scripture reading, prayers, and a message if hope from Church Elder Dukes.
Said Elder Dukes, "no matter where you find yourself if you trust and believe god, he'll make a way and bring you out."
Church leaders joined together, including leaders from Calvary Church, First Presbyterian Church of Milford, Word of Life Community Church, Mt Enon Baptist Church, and St. John's Catholic Church.
Church Elder Deaniene Dukes says, "I pray that someone that walked in here walks out a different way, and that's to have hope."
According to Reverand Doctor Paul Isaacs of Calvary Church, people of different backgrounds and faiths coming together despite differences is one of the many things Dr. King was striving for:
"We can't do things together unless we work together," said Dr. Isaacs. "Jesus prayed that we would be one as he is one with our father. that' s our goal."
It's a message of unity on a day meant to celebrate a man who wanted all people to join hands and sign the words "free at last."