Milford's Riverwalk To Receive Renovations

MILFORD, Del.- The city of Milford is upgrading the Riverwalk, which goes for two miles through downtown.
New railings and lighting will replace the older wooden poles located between Washington and Walnut streets.
This is the final part of the restoration of older railings along the Riverwalk. It will cost three hundred thousand dollars
Sara Bluhm with the city of Milford says this facelift has been needed for a long time.
"It's wood, it's rotting," she said. "so as a safety feature as well as looks, it's time to get it updated."
Some locals like Tyler Hohman of Harrington, who frequents the Riverwalk, says the walkway needs a few upgrades.
"I think some of the wood is old, looks dated. I think putting an investment into a place like this is just as valuable," he said. "It's something to do as a family."
The project is expected to start construction in early 2023.