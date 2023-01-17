Milford's 'Tent City' Is No More

MILFORD, Del.- The people living in a homeless encampment called "Tent City" are no longer there.
The homeless were forced off the land Saturday as construction of a warehouse is underway.
Bulldozers could be seen on the property where the encampment was today.
Milford Mayor Archie Campbell says the homeless situation around Sussex County has grabbed a lot of people's attention. Milford City Council will discuss the city's homeless situation on a January 23rd meeting.
"I don't know if we'll go into executive session to discuss that," said Campbell. "We're going to just have it open. But it's a very hot topic right now with Georgetown, Seaford and Milford."
Campbell continued to say that people have asked if there was somewhere else to put the homeless leaving the encampment, but he said that there was no room available in Milford.