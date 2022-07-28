ASSATEAGUE ISLAND, Del.- For the third time in two weeks, military ordnances washed up on the shore of North Ocean Beach, according to the Worcester County Fire Marshal.
Military ordnances are described as miscellaneous weapons including ammunition, missiles and bombs, leftover from previous combat. During World War II, Assateague Island was used for a practice bombing range for the U.S. Navy and Army Corps.
The Emergency Ordnance Disposal team based out of Dover Air Force Base responded to Assateague Island National Seashore shortly after 1:00 PM on Tuesday. Upon discovery of the three devices, they stored the found materials in a safe space. Another ordnance was found Wednesday afternoon.
The Worcester County Fire Marshal's office says beachgoers are finding the ordnances when they are in shallow water, with the devices just barely above the sand. It's not clear yet why these devices--likely decades old--are coming ashore now.
The incident is currently under investigation and the public is being urged to report any suspicious devices to local authorities.