ROXANA, Del. - The Delaware Department of Transportation says that they will be closing Millers Neck Road between Old Mill Bridge Road and Camp Barnes Road starting on Monday, February 13 through late March, weather permitting.
DelDOT says that a sewer and water line will be installed there.
They have provided the following detour: drivers traveling northbound on Millers Neck Road will be detoured onto Old Mill Bridge Road to Bayard Road, to Double Bridges Road, then to Camp Barnes Road. Drivers traveling southbound on Millers Neck Road will be detoured onto Camp Barnes Road to Double Bridges Road, to Bayard Road, then to Old Mill Bridge Road.