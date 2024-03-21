OCEAN PINES, Md. - Contractors for Ocean Pines will start milling and patching on Monday on several streets in Ocean Pines, according to Ocean Pines Association Inc.
The road work will take place on Battersea Road, Canal Road, Deerfield Court, Driftwood Lane, Moonraker Road, St. Martins Lane, Waters Edge Court and Warf Court. Public Works Director, Eddie Wells, said flaggers will help direct traffic and the plan is to always keep one lane open on each street.
Weather permitting, paving should start the first week of April. Updates on the road work can be found at oceanpines.org.