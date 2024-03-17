Million dollar fire damages at James Nelson Farm

SOMERSET COUNTY, Md. - According to the Office of the State Fire Marshal, a fire was reported on March 15, 2024, at 9773 Stewart Neck Road, Westover, Somerset County. The fire, which involved a structure and farm equipment, happened at the James Nelson Farm.
The affected property was a 40-foot by 100-foot agricultural storage building. Fortunately, there were no injuries or deaths reported. However, the fire resulted in an estimated loss of around $1 million.
Officials say there were no smoke alarms or fire sprinklers at the location. The Princess Anne Volunteer Fire Department was the primary responding unit, and it took approximately three hours to control the fire.
The fire was discovered by farm employees and neighbors. It originated from a tractor inside the building. The preliminary investigation suggests the fire was accidental, likely caused by an unspecified mechanical or electrical issue with the tractor. Despite the owner's efforts to extinguish the flames with a portable extinguisher, the fire spread to the storage building and several other pieces of farm equipment.