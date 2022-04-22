DELAWARE - The Department of Education announced that an additional 40,000 borrowers will have student debt canceled immediately. The move applies to those in the public service loan forgiveness and income-driven repayment programs.
There is currently about 1.75 trillion dollars of student loan debt in the U.S. Some say anything is helpful while others say more should be done.
Brynn Hovatter is a University of Delaware student, who like many of her classmates knew going to college was a necessity for a job in cognitive science.
Graduating with tens of thousands of dollars in debt is a risk she's willing to take for the career of her dreams.
"With the career that I've chosen I have to go to Grad school and I think that's the case with a lot of students here now...getting a career a lot of time they look for that masters degree," explained Hovatter.
The Department of Education announced immediate debt cancellation for at least 40,000 borrowers under the public service loan forgiveness program.
The program is for those employed by government agencies and non-profits.
For those who aren't eligible--the current nationwide student loan pause has just been extended until the end of August.
But some lawmakers argue that the pause just extends the uncertainty.
"I don't think those folks understand the panic and disorder it causes people to get so close to these deadlines just to extend the uncertainty...we should cancel them," said U.S. Representative Alexandria Ocasio Cortez on Twitter.
TeenSharp is a non-profit organization in Delaware that helps create a pathway to college for minority students.
They say student loan debt isn't just an economic issue but a race and inequality issue.
"Black women is the group that is in highest debt and they are continuously having to make decisions professionally that are not driven by what their worth is or through networking you know the way folks with privilege operate," said Tatiana Poladko the Co Founder of TeenSharp.
While opinions are split on how to tackle student debt everyone agrees access to education is key.
"We're focused on the schools that could sell you an $80,000 education at 0 cost because they're committed to meeting students full demonstrated financial need," added Poladko.
To find out if you qualify for the new loan forgiveness click here: https://www.ed.gov/news/press-releases/department-education-announces-actions-fix-longstanding-failures-student-loan-programs
To find out if you are eligible for Public Service Loan Forgiveness click here: https://studentaid.gov/manage-loans/forgiveness-cancellation/public-service