SUSSEX COUNTY, Del.- Millions of dollars are being awarded to the travel and tourism industry. Over 7 millions dollars was given to the first state, from the American Rescue Plan. Governor Carney and the Delaware Division of Small Business is splitting that money up, between seven Delaware organizations. Governor Carney saying organizations chosen to get the funds, are ones encouraging tourism in all part of Delaware.
Southern Delaware Tourism is one of the beneficiaries. The organization will use the funds to market overnight stays in the Delaware beaches, along with supporting the restaurant industry.
"To invest in our Culinary Coast Public Relations Program. We work a lot with our restaurant partners around Sussex county to really tout our area as a culinary destination," said Scott Thomas with Southern Delaware Tourism.
A big draw of Southern Delaware is arts and entertainment. These funds will help make sure that stays true.
"I talk to retirees and families and young professionals who relocated to the state. One of the primary reasons people love living here is because we have a strong arts and culture sector. And we think it can be stronger," said Molly Giordano with the Delaware Arts Alliance.
When theaters, venues, and events succeed, it creates a domino effect. Local businesses then see an uptick in business.
"Although a lot of folks think the arts are a soft attribute to the community, they actually bring a tremendous economic impact," said Patti Grimes with the Joshua M. Freeman Foundation.
Other organizations benefitting from the funds include Kent County Tourism, and Delaware State University in collaboration with the University of Delaware.