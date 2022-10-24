DELAWARE- New charging stations are part of a multi-million dollar project in the first state, with the plan of making it easier to drive electric. It started with President Biden's goal of adding 500,000 car charging stations across the country.
Monday, DelDOT and DNREC hosted the first of many public meetings, discussing EV infrastructure in Delaware.
Delaware is using over 17-million dollars in federal funds over the next five years to get more electric car charging stations. Part of the plan is getting more charging stations along roads deemed "Alternative Fuel Corridors". In Delaware this includes I-95, Route 1, Route 13, and Route 113.
"The requirement is every 50 miles there has to be at least one charging station along those Alternative Fuel Corridors," said Jim Pappas with DelDOT.
During these meetings, DelDOT will also discuss the best places to place charging stations with the hope to increase tourism. Drivers can charge up, while patronizing Delaware businesses.