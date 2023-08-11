MILLSBORO, Del. - A state record for king mackerel fishing that stood for 31 years has been broken.
The Delaware Department of Natural Resources and Environmental Control said on Friday that a Millsboro angler caught a 52-pound, 11.2-ounce king mackerel, also known as a kingfish, in late July along Fenwick Shoal.
DNREC says Jeff McCoy’s catch was certified as a state record by Delaware Natural Resources Police Fish and Wildlife Cpl. Kyle Wharton at Hook ‘em & Cook ‘em Bait, Tackle and Seafood on the Indian River Inlet. The agency says this makes McCoy the kingfish king of Delaware’s Atlantic waters.
According to DNREC, McCoy says he intended to fish for sharks that day and attributes his king mackerel catch to "pure luck."
Delaware Sport Fishing Tournament state records can be found at de.gov/sportfish.