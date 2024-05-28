MILLSBORO, Del.- The Town of Millsboro announced that there will not be an election in June. This comes as the current candidates run unopposed.
The election was originally scheduled for June 8, at the Millsboro Town Center. Two Town Council member seats for three year terms and one candidate for District one and District three are up for grabs.
Mary D’Silva filed for the one vacant seat in District one and Robert McKee
filed for the one vacant seat in District three.
The Town of Millsboro says candidates for the Town Council must be at least 21-years-old, have been a bona fide resident of the United States, State of Delaware and Town for at least one year prior to the date of the election and not have been convicted of a felony.
According to the Millsboro Chamber of Commerce, will still be hosting a meet and greet with the candidates at their location 203 Main Street, from 5:30 p.m. to 7 p.m. The chamber says this is a chance to get to know the candidates.
At the Monday, July 1, Town Council Meeting, the newly elected officers will be officially sworn in and assume their roles on the council.