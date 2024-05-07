Millsboro bypass making progress, brings more road closures as construction continues

MILLSBORO, Del.- The Millsboro bypass is moving along.
Crews are currently building the four bridges that will take drivers over Millsboro Pond. The project's construction will close down the intersection of Routes 113 and 20 from May 13 until May 20.
According to DelDOT, the intersection of Routes 113 and 20 will also include an overpass.
The $130 million dollar project aims to alleviate a decades long traffic problem in downtown Millsboro. Cars will take a two mile route that will go from the intersection of Routes 113 and 20 to Route 24.
"You have to time when you come into Millsboro based on when chicken plant trucks come out or go in," said neighbor Craig Shaw, who is looking forward to the project's completion. "But you sit there, and it takes 15 or 20 minutes just to get through Millsboro."
Back in February, DelDOT hosted a meeting that went in depth on the details of the project. DelDOT's goal is to have the job finished by next summer.
Discussions on building the new bypass go all the way back to the 1990s.