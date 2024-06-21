MILLSBORO, Del. - An early morning car crash in Millsboro sent two people to the hospital and had shut down a traffic light.
According to the Millsboro Police Department, at 4:10 a.m. officers responded to a car crash at the intersection of Route 24 and Route 113 in Millsboro. A Ford 350 was traveling West towards Gumboro through the intersection when an Acura RDX ran a red light going southbound. As a result, the Acura pushed into the traffic light controls, "cabinet", causing the traffic light to go out.
Police said both drivers were taken to the hospital for non-life threatening injuries. Multiple lane closures were in place, keeping drivers from going West or East on Route 113. However, traffic is now back to normal.
DelDOT said the light is back up and running, but systems needed to be replaced entirely and reprogrammed.