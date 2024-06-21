Weather Alert

...HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 6 AM TO 8 PM EDT SUNDAY... * WHAT...Daytime heat index values up to 107 expected. * WHERE...Portions of central and southern Delaware, northeast Maryland, and southern New Jersey. * WHEN...From 6 AM to 8 PM EDT Sunday. * IMPACTS...Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat illnesses. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. &&