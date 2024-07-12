MILLSBORO, Del. - 47-year-old Veronica Ayres of Millsboro, has been arrested for child abuse following an investigation at a Millsboro daycare.
On June 3, Delaware State Police were notified by the Division of Family Services of physical abuse of a child by a staff member at Bright Beginnings Daycare. Detectives learned during the investigation that on May 31 Ayres, a staff member, struck a 2-year-old child in the face. Ayres’ employment was terminated the day of the incident.
On July 9, Ayres turned herself in at Troop 4, where she was charged with the third degree child abuse, arraigned by Justice of the Peace Court 2 and released on her own recognizance.