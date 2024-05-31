MILLSBORO, Del. - On Thursday morning, May 30, the Indian River Volunteer Fire Company assisted the Millsboro Volunteer Fire Company with a house fire on Washington Street Extension.
The fire was reported at 11:09 a.m. by a person cutting grass, who alerted 911 to the incident. Shortly after, at 11:11 a.m., the Indian River Volunteer Fire Company say they were also alerted to a car accident at the intersection of John J. Williams Highway and Indian Mission Road, near the entrance to the Shell Station. The incident involved a two car collision.
Emergency response units from Indian River, including Rescue 80 from the Oak Orchard facility and Engine #80-3 from the Long Neck facility, responded promptly. Upon arrival, they determined that the car accident resulted in property damage only and did not require fire apparatus. The units then proceeded to the house fire.
The emergency response crew initiated an aggressive fire suppression attack through the front door, conducted a primary search of the structure and coordinated additional assignments as needed. Indian River said their duties included assisting with manpower, direction and ventilation.
The Delaware State Fire Police managed traffic control for the duration of the incident and now the Delaware State Fire Marshal is currently investigating the cause of the fire.