MILLSBORO, Del.- Authorities are investigating a Monday afternoon grass fire that got out of control and spread to buildings, RV campers, and boats in the Oak Orchard area east of Millsboro.
The Indian River Volunteer Fire Company that at around 3:30 p.m. it was alerted to a grass fire on Cordrey Road between William Street Road and Carlos Lane.
Multiple fire companies responded to the scene to find the vegetation fire spreading and igniting other structures, including a home, sheds, RV campers, boats, decking, and utility box trailers.
The Sussex County Paramedics and Mid Sussex Rescue Squad evaluated a firefighter who needed medical attention and was transported to nearby medical facilities for additional observation.
Officials said it appears that the occupants of the property had been burning in a burn pit that got out of control based upon the dry vegetation and high wind conditions. This allowed the fire spread to nearby properties.
There is no word yet on the estimated cost of the damages from the fire.
The Delaware State Fire Marshal is investigating the incident.