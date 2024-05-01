MILLSBORO, Del. – Delaware State Police arrested Brandon Myers, 35, of Millsboro, Delaware, on multiple felony assault and resisting arrest charges early Sunday morning.
The incident unfolded on April 28, 2024, when troopers were dispatched to a house on Oak Forest Lane in the Millsboro area following reports of an assault. Upon arrival, police learned that Myers had assaulted a woman and had fled the scene.
A search ensued, and police say Myers was located on the grounds of a nearby business on Long Neck Road. According to officials, Myers aggressively resisted arrest and attempted to disarm one of the troopers by reaching for the officer's gun during the altercation. The situation escalated until Myers was subdued using a taser.
Myers and two troopers sustained minor injuries during the incident. The troopers received medical treatment, and Myers was taken to a local hospital for evaluation before being booked.
Following his medical release, Myers was transported to Troop 7, where he faced several charges:
- Attempting to Remove a Firearm from a Law Enforcement Officer (Felony)
- Two counts of Assault 2nd Degree causing Injury to a Law Enforcement Officer (Felony)
- Assault 2nd Degree (Felony)
- Two counts of Resisting Arrest (Felony)
- Two counts of Criminal Mischief
- Criminal Trespass 3rd Degree
- Disorderly Conduct
After his arraignment by Justice of the Peace Court 3, Myers was committed to Sussex Correctional Institution on a $94,301 cash bond.