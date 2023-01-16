MILLSBORO, Del. - After an 11 month investigation, Millsboro Police Department (MPD) says they have arrested 57-year-old Carl Powell Jr. for eight counts of Rape in the 4th degree.
MPD says that the crime took place on Edwards Blvd in January 2022, where Powell used a dating app to meet and have sex with a victim who had yet to turn 18.
According to MPD, Powell was arraigned out of the Justice of the Peace court 3 and released on his in recognizance and was given a no contact order with anyone under the age of 18 years old.
If anyone has information regarding this case, they are asked to contact Lt. Moyer at 302-934-8174 or email David.Moyer@cj.state.de.us.