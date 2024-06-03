LONG NECK, Del. - Delaware State Police says a man has been arrested for the murder of his stepfather during a fight on June 2.
Troopers say 61-year-old Dennis Harmon was found with stab wounds in the front yard of a home on Redwing Lane in the Rehoboth Shores community. The agency says Harmon was stabbed multiple times by his stepson, 25-year-old Christopher Moran.
According to police, Moran ran away from the scene before he was caught walking around in the Rehoboth Shores later on.
Moran faces two felony charges for murder first degree and possession of a deadly weapon during the commission of a felony. He was been committed to Sussex Correctional Institution on $1,180,000 cash bond.
The investigation is ongoing. Delaware State Police are asking any witnesses to contact Sgt. Yeich at 302-741-2703 or Delaware Crime Stoppers at 1-800-TIP-3333 or via the internet at www.delawarecrimestoppers.com.