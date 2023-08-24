MILLSBORO, Del. - A Millsboro man has been arrested for robbing a Wawa early Saturday morning, according to Delaware State Police.
Troopers say that on Aug. 19 around 3 a.m., 34-year-old Andrew Maccord from Millsboro entered the store and went to buy a cigar. They say he was wearing a sweatshirt, mask, and gloves.
When the cashier opened the cash register, police say Maccord tried to take the whole drawer, prying the hands of the cashier off it. They say he stole an undisclosed amount of money before running away. The cashier was left uninjured.
Police say that Maccord was identified through video surveillance. Officers then confronted Maccord at his apartment, they say, where he was taken in without issue.
Troopers say Maccord was taken to Troop 4 and charged with the following:
- Robbery Second Degree (Felony)
- Wearing a Disguise During the Commission of a Felony (Felony)
They say Maccord was arraigned by Justice of the Peace Court 2 and released on $4,000 unsecured bond.