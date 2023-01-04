MILLSBORO, Del - 35 year-old, Joseph Inglese, from Millsboro, was arrested yesterday, January 3rd for allegedly sexually soliciting a child.
Millsboro police say an investigation revealed that Inglese engaged in a text message conversation with a subject he believed to be under the age of 18. During the conversation, Inglese allegedly solicited sexual acts from the victim and sent pornographic photos to the victim.
Prior to arresting Inglese, investigators stated they received an anonymous tip regarding a Craiglist Ad Inglese had posted.