MILLSBORO, Del. - Delaware State Police (DSP) says that a man has been charged with Second Degree Assault of a Law Enforcement Officer, Resisting Arrest With Force or Violence, and more after DSP responded to a complaint of criminal mischief.
DSP says that they responded to this complaint at around 6:30 Tuesday evening, where they saw the accused man walking away from the scene. They say that when the responding trooper walked up to the man, he started running. When the trooper chased, the man through dirt in the trooper's eyes and punched him in the face, according to DSP.
DSP continues, saying that after the man was taken into custody, he kicked an assisting officer from the Selbyville Police Department and spit into the faces of two troopers. They say the man refused medical treatment afterwards.
The man has been charged with the following crimes, according to DSP:
- Assault Second Degree of a Law Enforcement Officer (Felony)
- Resisting Arrest With Force or Violence (Felony)
- Offensive Touching of a Law Enforcement Officer – 2 counts
- Offensive Touching of Another With a Bodily Fluid – 2 counts
- Criminal Mischief