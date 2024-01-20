REHOBOTH BEACH, De - A 36 year old Millsboro man was arrested in a wooded area near Coastal Highway on Friday after Delaware State Police say he attacked a man in his car and demanded money.
According to State Police, the victim was in the passenger seat of a car in the parking lot of Wendy’s when he was approached by Kevin Clary. Clary had been inside the Wendy’s when he learned the victim was in the parking lot and made statements about killing the man before he went outside.
Once outside, State Police say Clary opened the man's car door, demanded money from him, and repeatedly jabbed at him with a knife while making statements about killing him. The man was able to close his door to stop Clary’s attack; at which point, Clary began kicking the door until the man's girlfriend returned to the car and drove to the trooper at a nearby business.
Clary was taken to Troop 7, where he was arraigned by Justice of the Peace Court 3 and committed to Sussex Correctional Institution on a $64,300 cash bond.
Here is a list of charges Clary is facing:
- Attempted Robbery First Degree (Felony)
- Assault First Degree (Felony)
- Possession of a Deadly Weapon During the Commission of a Felony (Felony)
- Possession of a Deadly Weapon by a Person Prohibited (Felony)
- Terroristic Threatening
- Possession of Drug Paraphernalia
- Disorderly Conduct