MILLSBORO, Del.- Delaware State Police troopers say a 74-year-old Millsboro man was killed after a Thursday car crash.
Police say around 1:45 p.m. on Route Nine, 74-year-old Edward Mazewski was driving a 2012 Chevrolet Captiva when for unknown reasons, he did not slow down despite cars stopped ahead.
The accident caused a chain reaction, with multiple cars being struck. Everyone was wearing a seatbelt, but Mazewski suffered major injuries. Police say he died from his injuries on Saturday.
The Delaware State Police Troop 7 Collision Reconstruction Unit continues to investigate this collision. Troopers are asking anyone who witnessed this collision to please contact Master Corporal K. Argo by calling 302-703-3264. Information may also be provided by sending a Private Facebook Message to the Delaware State Police, by contacting Delaware Crime Stoppers at 1-800-TIP-3333, or via the internet at www.delawarecrimestoppers.com.