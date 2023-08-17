MILLSBORO, Del. - District Attorney for Delaware David C. Weiss has announced that 25-year-old Job Gillette has been sentenced to 87 months in prison for, among other things, his creation of 17 Molotov Cocktails.
The District of Delaware says that Gillette also kept extra raw materials, AK-47 rifle, ammunition, and a ballistic vest along with the cocktails inside the shed of the group home he lived at.
According to court documents, Gillette also took measures to maximize the harm caused by his weapons, like adding Styrofoam to the cocktails to “help the burning liquid adhere to the target and create clouds of thick, choking smoke,” as well as adding screws and nails to increase their destructive impact.
The district says Gillette threatened to “blow up or burn down” his group home. Gillette believed in the New World Order, say the documents, a conspiracy that believes powerful entities are manipulating governments to create a one-world totalitarian government.
U.S. Attorney Weiss stated, “Had Mr. Gillette been able to follow through with his plot, the impact could have been devastating for the group home and its residents. I wish to commend federal, state and local law enforcement for working together to thwart Mr. Gillette’s criminal plans. This sentence should serve as a deterrent for anyone considering this similar violent conduct.”
“The FBI works tirelessly every day to protect the American people and remains vigilant in our efforts to detect and assess threats of violence,” said Special Agent in Charge Thomas J. Sobocinski of the FBI’s Baltimore Field Office. “We will continue to partner with our local and state law enforcement to be ready to respond to any threats that arise and keep our communities safe.”