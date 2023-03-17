MILLSBORO, Del. - An officer from the Millsboro Police Department has been suspended pending an investigation surrounding possible tampering with drug evidence.
According to the department, the officer was found unconscious in a patrol car while on duty Feb. 19. The officer is an evidence custodian for the department and was taken to an area hospital for suspected fentanyl exposure.
Millsboro Chief of Police Brian Calloway says, after a preliminary investigation, that it was suspected the officer may have tampered with drug evidence before falling unconscious. The suspected tampering was immediately reported to the Delaware Department of Justice and Delaware State Police will conduct a criminal investigation. The Millsboro Police Department may conduct an internal investigation, as well.
The officer is currently on administrative leave with pay. Calloway says the officer's name is being withheld while the investigation is ongoing.