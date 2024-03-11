MILLSBORO, Del. - The Millsboro Police Department wants to invite community members to the open house for its new police department building, which is located at 120 West Railroad Ave.
The new station will be 13,600 square feet, which is about double the size of the former building on Main Street. The department moved into the new building in January.
Police Chief Brian Calloway says the new building will have individual sections for the different departments, like the criminal investigation unit. It will also have a larger officer quarters room with more work stations, and Calloway says officers will be able to conduct meetings with staff more privately.
He also stated that the building will have a training facility open for local organizations to book and host meetings with the public. There will also be six cells compared to the three cells at the former station.
The open house is scheduled for on March 27 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. The department says facility tours will be provided for visitors.