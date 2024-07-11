MILLSBORO, Del.- The Millsboro Police Department is warning people about a new scam circulating in the community.
According to police, the scam, called "Citizens Behind the Badge," involves scammers contacting people through phone calls and letters. The scammers are falsely claiming to represent the local police department and asking for money and personal information. The police department emphasizes that "Citizens Behind the Badge" is not a legitimate organization and urges people to be vigilant.
The Millsboro Police Department stressed the importance of community awareness and proactive measures to combat this scam. The agency said that locals are encouraged to share information about the scam to protect friends, family and neighbors from falling victim to the tactics. The Millsboro Police Department said it wants to keep the community safe and urges citizens to report any suspicious contacts immediately.